WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing from New York City

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a briefing at 11:45 a.m. Monday from New York City to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

On Sunday, the governor said excluding the hotspot zones, 104,937 tests were reportedly conducted yielding 961 positives for a 0.91% positivity rate.

That number doesn’t include some downstate hotspot areas, including Orange, Rockland, and Nassau Counties, plus some areas of New York City. On Friday, the governor said the hotspot infection rate was about 6.4%. He said the state continues to monitor these areas closely, as well as how the rising infection rates could affect school districts there.

“I’m concerned about the lack of testing in the schools,” Cuomo said on Sunday. “If the localities do not do testing immediately in the schools in those areas, the State will close them immediately. We all want schools to reopen IF they can reopen safely. I have assured the parents of this State that I would not send my child to a school that I didn’t know was safe. Without testing we can’t assure parents and teachers of the safety of that school.”

