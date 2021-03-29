Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream

Some material presented may be graphic or explicit; viewer discretion advised Live feed from court proceedings

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) – Opening statements are set to begin Monday at 10 a.m. ET in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death.

Video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests, riots, and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S., at points turning violent.

The trial will be streamed online because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to last weeks.

NewsChannel 34 will continue to provide live coverage of the trial in the player above.

Prosecution Opening Statement:

Defense Opening Statement: