Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 11

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death enters its third week Monday, with the state nearing the end of a case.

Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. Police were called to a neighborhood market where Floyd, was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit bill.

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argues that Floyd’s death was caused by drug use and underlying health conditions including a bad heart. After the prosecution wraps its case, he’s expected to call his own medical experts, expected early this week. Nelson hasn’t said whether Chauvin will testify.

Nexstar will provide live coverage of the trial online in the player above and in our Apps; WETM 18 News Mobile App, WIVT Newschannel 34 App. The trial is expected to resume at 10:30 a.m. EST Monday. The time between 9:30-10:30 is set for the judge and lawyers to consult on procedural items. However, if they are completed early the trial may start earlier than 10:30. Our stream will begin around 10 AM.

Testimony will resume after an evening of unrest in Brooklyn Center, a suburb just north of Minneapolis, following the death of a man shot by police in a traffic stop Sunday. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the city’s police station after Daunte Wright’s death, officers fired gas and flash-bang grenades and some businesses were broken into, recalling some of the violence that followed Floyd’s death last May.

The judge in the case has instructed jurors to avoid news during Chauvin’s trial.

Video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests, riots, and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S., at points turning violent.