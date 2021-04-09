Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 10

Some material presented may be graphic or explicit; viewer discretion advised Live feed from court proceedings

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — More witnesses are expected to take the stand in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death as it continues into the tenth day.

Yesterday the jury heard testimony from multiple experts including, a toxicologist, a pulmonologist, and a forensic physician. The Hennepin County chief medical examiner is expected to testify Friday following the highly technical and medical testimony the day prior.

Nexstar will provide live coverage of the trial online in the player above and in our Apps; WETM 18 News Mobile App, WIVT Newschannel 34 App. The trial is expected to resume at 10:15 a.m. EST Thursday. The time between 9:30-10:30 is set for the judge and lawyers to consult on procedural items. However, if they are completed early the trial may start earlier than 10:30. Our stream will begin around 10 AM.

Video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests, riots, and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S., at points turning violent.

The first witness called by the prosecution Thursday morning was Martin J. Tobin, MD, a physician that specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois.

Forensic toxicologist Daniel Isenschmid was the second witness to take the stand Thursday.

Dr. Bill Smock, an expert on deaths from asphyxia, was the third witness to take the stand Thursday.