ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement Thursday morning updating New Yorkers with the latest information on the coronavirus in the state. He started off by saying that the recently enacted state policies are for one thing, reducing the rate of spread of the virus.

He spoke on a number of key issues, they are looking to increase the number of hospital beds, increase the amount of protective equipment and increase the number of ventilators available in the state.