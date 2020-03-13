Watch live as Gov. Cuomo opens NY’s 1st drive-through testing center in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing center is opening Friday in New Rochelle, the Westchester County city that is at the epicenter of New York’s efforts to halt coronavirus.

Of New York’s 328 confirmed cases, the most are in Westchester County, with 148. Of those, 27 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday. A containment zone there was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in the week.

Cuomo will be on hand to open the mobile testing center at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

