WATCH LIVE: 2020 N.Y. State of the State Address

News
Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is presenting his annual State of the State Address on Wednesday. He has already released a number of legislative items he would like lawmakers to tackle in 2020.

The Governor has already unveiled 34 legislative issues he would like to pursue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now