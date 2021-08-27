WATCH: Learn to make a corn, cucumber and tomato salad

BINGHAMTON, NY – Our friends at Cornell Cooperative Extension are back with another Nutrition in the Kitchen dish.
Today, Nutrition Educator Tara Kenyon has a perfect dish for late summer when it’s too hot to cook.
Plus, everything in this dish is in season in late August.
You will need:
-4 ears or corn (raw or cooked)
-2 large tomatos
-1/2 cup lime juice
-2 medium cucumbers
– 1/2 tsp sugar
-2 tbsp olive oil
-1 tsp salt
-1 medium red onion diced
-6 tbsp fresh parsley
The dish can be enjoyed by combining your corn, onion, diced cucumbers and tomatoes into a bowl.
Use the sugar, olive oil and lime juice to make a dressing, and let the salad sit for a few hours.
Garnish with parsley and enjoy!