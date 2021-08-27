WATCH: Learn to make a corn, cucumber and tomato salad

BINGHAMTON, NY – Our friends at Cornell Cooperative Extension are back with another Nutrition in the Kitchen dish.

Today, Nutrition Educator Tara Kenyon has a perfect dish for late summer when it’s too hot to cook.

Plus, everything in this dish is in season in late August.

You will need:

-4 ears or corn (raw or cooked)

-2 large tomatos

-1/2 cup lime juice

-2 medium cucumbers

– 1/2 tsp sugar

-2 tbsp olive oil

-1 tsp salt

-1 medium red onion diced

-6 tbsp fresh parsley

The dish can be enjoyed by combining your corn, onion, diced cucumbers and tomatoes into a bowl.

Use the sugar, olive oil and lime juice to make a dressing, and let the salad sit for a few hours.

Garnish with parsley and enjoy!