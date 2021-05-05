WATCH: Inside the 74 Front Street fire, how Drew Furlong saved his teammates

BINGHAMTON, NY – On April 27th at 9:00 AM, Drew Furlong was on his way to 74 Front Street to meet with some classmates.

He says they had a presentation for a finance project that day and needed to go over a few last minute things.

When the fire alarm went off, Furlong wasn’t too worried as he says the alarms went off fairly often in the old houses.

What did worry him, however, was the smoke coming from the living room, and he found the couch in flames.

Furlong, who was on crutches, was able to run across the house, screaming and trying to wake up everyone living there.

He says it quickly grew into a team effort but everyone was able to get out safely.