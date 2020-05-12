Cuomo: State in need of federal funding

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily coronavirus briefing at the Binghamton University School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Johnson City on Tuesday. There, he talked a lot about how New York State is in need of federal funding.

“It has to be a smart piece of legislation,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that means that it needs to be a bipartisan effort with no political pork or handouts to greedy corporations. Cuomo said the federal government has to help fund the states, which, in turn, funds the working families and local governments, schools, and hospitals.

“The working families are the ones that really need help here,” Cuomo said,

Cuomo said New York State alone needs about $61 billion in federal support, otherwise, the state will have to reduce spending by at least 20% in schools, hospitals, and local governments.

Cuomo also said the federal government should invest in infrastructure.

“Now is the time to do it. If not now, when? If you can’t agree on a stimulus to rebuild the economy now, then when?” Cuomo asked.

When it comes to the numbers, the number of those hospitalized with coronavirus is going down in the state, as is the number of new coronavirus cases. Unfortunately, New York State still lost 195 residents to the virus on Monday.

Click the player below to watch Cuomo’s entire briefing: