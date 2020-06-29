Recognizing illegal fireworks are an issue, Cuomo says NYSP creating enforcement detail

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a briefing in New York City. One of his big announcements was that the New York State Police will be creating a fireworks enforcement detail to prevent illegal fireworks coming into the state. Cuomo also said he would be providing local governments with additional enforcement tools.

Cuomo also talked about how the state was recommending air filters with a high MERV rating. He said in order for malls to open, this type of air filter will be mandatory. Cuomo also said that the state recommends that businesses and offices should consider installing these MERV-rated filters.

When it comes to coronavirus numbers in New York State, there are only 853 people hospitalized with the virus, which is the lowest it has been since March 18. On Sunday, the state performed 46,428 tests, and 391 of those came back positive, for an infection rate of 0.84%.

New York has also identified four clusters, or hotspots, of coronavirus outbreaks:

An apple processing facility in Oswego where 179 employees have been tested and 82 of them were positive

A slate quarry in Vermont where 12 New Yorkers have tested positive

An aluminum factory in Montgomery County where 74 of nearly 500 employees have tested positive for the virus

At a graduation party in Westchester County, 13 people have tested positive

Cuomo says these instances show that testing and tracing are working.

Here is Monday’s entire briefing: