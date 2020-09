ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has reacted to reductions in the school aid budget by filing a lawsuit against the state. The teachers are seeking the release of money withheld in July, August, and September and an injunction against future withholding of or delays in school funding payments.

Schools across New York are facing a 20% reduction in state aid, which some reports say is hitting higher need districts the hardest.