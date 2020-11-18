Cuomo: Don’t let COVID fatigue set in

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing from the Red Room in Albany.

Cuomo warned of “COVID fatigue” during his briefing. He reminded New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing. He’s worried there will be a “tremendous spike” in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving because of people gathering together.

During his briefing, Cuomo announced that parts of Western New York were going to move from a yellow zone to an orange zone. In an orange zone, there are the following restrictions:

Here is a look at the yellow and orange zone restrictions in Western New York:

Across the rest of the state, here is the breakdown of positive COVID-19 tests:

Capital Region: 2.3%

Central New York: 3.7%

Finger Lakes: 4.3%

Long Island: 3.2%

Mid-Hudson: 3.8%

Mohawk Valley: 2.5%

New York City: 2.5%

North Country: 1.8%

Southern Tier: 1.2%

Western New York: 5.1%

There has been some good news, however. Both Broome and Orange County have been removed from the yellow zone restrictions, and Brooklyn, which was in an orange zone, is now in a yellow zone.

