Clusters of positive coronavirus cases push NY’s infection rate to 1.3%

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a news briefing from New York City where he announced that clusters of coronavirus cases downstate have pushed New York State’s positive infection rate to 1.3% overall.

In Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties, there have been outbreaks of COVID-19, with some positive infection rates reaching 18% or more in some areas. In the ‘hotspot’ areas, the average COVID-19 positive rate is 5%. The rest of New York State, however, is at 1.1%.

“We must attack these clusters,” Cuomo said. “Compliance and enforcement is key. I can’t be any more blunt than that.”

Cuomo reiterated that masks and compliance are key, and local governments need to do more enforcement of these.

“It’s also a law. I don’t care what your political opinion is. I don’t care what your religious opinion is. Wearing a mask is a law,” Cuomo said.