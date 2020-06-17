Cuomo: New positive coronavirus test percentage less than 1% on Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily briefing from Albany. There, he announced that on Tuesday, nearly 60,000 people were tested for coronavirus across the state, and less than 1% of those tests were positive.

By the numbers:

59,341 people tested on Tuesday

567 positive results

0.96% of tests were positive

“That is the lowest percentage of positive we have had since we have started. Period,” Cuomo said. “That is one of the lowest levels in the United States of America.”

“We had the worst infection rate. The rate of transmission was the highest. We now have the lowest rate of transmission. Just think about what this state has accomplished,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said that only 17 people died from coronavirus on Tuesday.

“The only way I could feel better is if that number becomes zero,” said Cuomo.

Because the numbers are continuing to decline, New York City will be able to enter Phase Two of reopening on Monday.

Cuomo mentioned during his briefing on Wednesday that he would be signing new legislation that would protect healthcare worker “whistleblowers” from punishment if they speak out.

Cuomo also said that on Wednesday, he would sign an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees. Juneteenth is the commemorations of the emancipation of slavery in the United States.

“That’s why I have all these pens here,” Cuomo quipped.

Another topic in Cuomo’s briefing was the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.

“I believe this is the single best change for real change, real reform,” Cuomo said. “We mean real reform. Start with a blank sheet of paper. What do you want it to be? What do you not want it to be?”

Cuomo reminded the audience that there are only 288 days left for cities and towns to have this new legislation put into law.

“Who’s doing it in your city? Who’s doing it in your city? There’s only 288 days,” he said. “What are you for? And how do you do it?”

Click the video player below to watch Wednesday’s briefing:

The slideshow shown during Wednesday’s briefing is below: