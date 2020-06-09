Cuomo announces new dashboard to follow coronavirus numbers, comments on civil unrest

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Valhalla at New York Medical College, where he gave his daily briefing.

At the briefing, Cuomo announced that the Hudson Valley had officially entered Phase Two, and Long Island would be joining Phase Two on Wednesday.

“If you had told me 100 days ago that we would be reopening, I would have that would have been the best scenario,” Cuomo said. “The numbers are down because you brought them down.”

It has been 101 days since New York State had its first positive case of coronavirus.

“It’s a time worth pausing to look at the progress we made,” Cuomo said.

The numbers, overall, are down ‘drastically.’ Yesterday in the Hudson Valley, for instance, only 73 people tested positive for coronavirus.

However, there are still hot spots in certain zip codes in New York City.

“The virus did not attack equally,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo announced that he was teaming up with Sean Penn, who is the co-founder and Chairperson of the Board for CORE, to establish 11 new testing sites in New York City in the most impacted zip codes. Overall, there are more than 800 testing sites across the state. You can visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find a location close to you.

At his briefing, Cuomo announced a new dashboard. The new online dashboard will focus on the day to day spread of the virus and the number of positive tests each day.

During the briefing, Cuomo also talked about the civil unrest happening in our country.

“This has been brewing for decades and decades. This isn’t about Mr. Floyd’s death. This has been brewing for decades, if not centuries,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said this is an issue that won’t be going away, and that it is time for a new, smart policy and a new model of policing.

“This issue of policing has been brewing for decades,” Cuomo said. “The racial disparity has been growing for decades.”

Cuomo said there must be a relationship of trust between police and the community the police serve.

“Policing doesn’t work without the trust of the community,” Cuomo said. “You have to make it work for both sides, otherwise it works for neither, and that’s where you are.”

Cuomo also mentioned a tweet President Donald Trump posted Tuesday morning regarding a protestor who was pushed by police.

“If there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment, and from the president of the United States…what does he do? He pours gasoline on the fire. If he ever feels a moment of decency he should apologize for that tweet,” Cuomo said.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

To watch Tuesday’s briefing, click the player below:

The slideshow that was shown during Cuomo’s briefing is below: