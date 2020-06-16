Cuomo: Visitation now allowed at hospitals and group homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily briefing in Albany on Tuesday. There, he announced that hospitals and group homes would be allowed to have visitors, as long as visitors follow state guidelines.

Cuomo said hospitals can allow visitors at their discretion, as long as visitors followed state guidelines, which includes time-limited visits, visitors must wear PPE, and visitors are subject to temperature checks.

Group homes that are certified by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities will be allowed to have visitors on Friday, as long as they notify the state and follow state guidelines. Visitors must wear masks and will be subject to temperature checks.

Nursing homes are not included in the newly announced visitations. Cuomo says the health department is still studying the issue.

Cuomo also made an announcement about the U.S. Open. He said the event will go on from August 31 through September 13 in Queens, but will be held without fans. The USTA will take precautions to protect players and staff that includes testing, additional cleaning, and more space in the locker room.

During the question and answer portion of the briefing, Cuomo was asked about large-scale events, like the New York State Fair or the track season at Saratoga.

Cuomo said “They know the phases of the reopening. They know large-scale events are the most susceptible to the virus.”

Cuomo said that large-scale events are in Phase Four, but he did not mention if specific events were a go or not.

Cuomo was also asked about whether playgrounds should be reopened. He said it is a local government’s decision.

“What works in Albany or Buffalo may not work in New York City,” Cuomo said.

“I get the politics, I get the political arguments…but this is a public health issue. I defer to the public health officials,” Cuomo said.

“On the malls, I get their point and we’re looking at that. The big if there is if you follow the rules, can you open the malls? Yes, it is theoretically possible,” Cuomo said. “There is a big variance on what is theoretically possible and what is reality.”

