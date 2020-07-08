Cuomo gives timeline for the decision on schools reopening

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a timeline for schools and his decision to reopen them.

The State will release finalized guidance for school districts on July 13.

School districts will then submit their safety plans for reopening by July 31.

There are 700 school districts in New York. A state committee has been in meetings for weeks about regional variations for school safety plans so not every school district will necessarily have its own plan.

New York State will review plans from August 1 through August 7. Governor Cuomo said the State will approve, deny, or suggest changes to those plans.

School districts have said they need a decision to reopen the first week of August.

“We want to make that decision with the best available data. The facts change here day to day, week to week,” said Cuomo. “as we see a week could be a lifetime with this virus.”

