While coronavirus cases are declining, New Yorkers returning the favor to those states in need

QUEENS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was at JFK International Airport in Queens where he gave a brief update on coronavirus in New York, while also announcing that New York State will continue to help out other states in need.

On Sunday, New York State did 49,342 tests, and 519 of those were positive, putting the infection rate at just over 1%. There were eight deaths on Sunday related to coronavirus and only 716 people were hospitalized with coronavirus across the state.

Cuomo said while the numbers are holding steady, he would like to see it at zero.

“We did the impossible,” Cuomo said. “We have to protect the progress that we made.”

Cuomo says one of the major issues facing New Yorkers is compliance. Over the weekend, there were many reports of crowding and mask violations at bars and restaurants across the state, and most of those in violation were young people.

“You can get sick in your 20s. You can die in your 20s. People have. Even if you live by the theory that you are a superhero,” Cuomo said. “It’s not just about you. It’s about who you can infect and who you can hurt.”

Cuomo warned that if the uptick continues, New York could be forced to roll back reopening.

“That is what we are going to have to do,” Cuomo said. “One plus one still equals two and there is still a logical consequence for actions.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Cuomo and his team will be headed down to Savannah, Georgia to meet with Mayor Van Johnson. Cuomo says his team will be helping with testing and tracing and will be bringing along PPE and other needed equipment. This is fulfilling part of a promise Cuomo made back in April that New York State would help anyone else in need once the state was past the coronavirus apex.

Click below to watch Cuomo’s briefing: