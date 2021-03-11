WATCH: Binghamton woman recounts journey across the country on horseback in new memoir

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Town of Binghamton woman has written a memoir that seems uniquely suited for our times.

Melissa Priblo Chapman, or Missy, has released “Distant Skies” which recounts a cross country trip she took on her horse back in 1982.

At the age of 23, she set off with her horse Rainy, her dog Gypsy, camping gear and a dream.

Along the way, she picked up a pack mule, made many new friends and acquaintances and created hundreds of memories recounted in the book.

We caught up with her near her home where she still likes to get out and ride.

Distant Skies, An American Journey on Horseback” is published by Trafalgar Square and is available on most book websites including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.