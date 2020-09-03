WATCH: Animal Adventures with Jordan, Patas Monkeys

September 3: Today we’re features the Patas Monkeys of Animal Adventure.

These monkeys are native to Africa, and unlike most monkeys, they are ground dwellers.

Never smile at a Patas Monkey, though, because they’ll think you’re sizing them up.

