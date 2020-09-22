WATCH: Animal Adventures with Jordan, African Pygmy Hedgehog

September 22nd – Today we’re featuring Hermy, the African Pygmy Hedgehog who calls Animal Adventure home.
When scared, hedgehogs fill with air and stick up their spikes.
But when relaxed, they lay their spikes down and poke their heads out.
