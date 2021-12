December 15 – Meet Sweet Potato!

Sweet Potato is a very content male cat who is about 3 years old.

He absolutely loves affection and he loves to be held.

He’s pretty low maintenance and would be a great cat for anyone looking.

If you’re interested in Sweet Potato you can adopt him through the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.