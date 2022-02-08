February 8 – Meet Paddy and Gandalf!

Paddy has been featured 3 times already, but when we met him back in June he was too shy to come out.

Now, he’s quite the lap cat and wants all the petting he can get!

He’s about 3 years old, coming in around St. Patrick’s Day of 2021.

SPEAK Animal Hospital has also identified 8 year-old Gandalf as a great friend for Paddy and believe he was instrumental in Paddy’s transformation.

Gandalf and Paddy are now considered a bonded pair and should be adopted together.

Gandalf has a special food he needs, but Paddy can eat the same kind, so there’s not too much extra cost to worry about.

If you want to take these guys home, they are up for adoption at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.