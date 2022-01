January 4 – Meet Zeke!

Zeke is a super playful young guy, only about 10 months old.

He’s fine with being held, loves being pet and chasing strings and other toys.

He’s also got beautiful, striped tiger fur.

So if you’re looking for a fun little playmate, Zeke may be your guy.

If you’re interested in him, he can be found at Every Cat’s Dream (formally Every Dog’s Dream).

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Endicott and Owego Agway.