March 22 – Meet Winston!

Winston is a 3 year-old guy with lots of energy!

He’s pretty energetic when he first comes out of the kennel, but usually calms down quite nicely.

He probably wouldn’t be the best dog in a home with kids, however.

If you’re interested in checking out Winston, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.