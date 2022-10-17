October 17th – Meet Winston Churchill!

Winston Churchill is an 7 year-old neutered male cat.

Winston Churchill is a lethargic grey cat that loves to sleep and just rest on your lap.

He is a big boy weighing about 17 pounds.

He is looking for a fresh new start with a loving caring family.

If you’re interested in Winston Churchill, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway