WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Wiggles

May 5 – Meet Wiggles!

If you want a truly special cat, Wiggles may be your guy!

He’s about 7 months old and has a condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which means part of his brain is underdeveloped.

Though Wiggles gets through life by, well, wiggling, that doesn’t mean he won’t have the same quality of life as any other cat.

His CH doesn’t cause him any pain or discomfort and does not reduce his life expectancy at all.

You will need to be cautious around stairs, however.

If you want to meet Wiggles, or are thinking about bringing him home, contact Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Endicott and Owego Agway.