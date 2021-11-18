WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Wanda

November 18 – Meet Wanda!

Wanda is perfect if you’re looking for a younger dog (she’s around 2) with plenty of energy!

Wanda is dog-selective, so she does really well with some dogs but has less luck with others. Shelter staff say she’s more likely to get along with a male dog than a female.

If you currently have a dog, you can always take them in to the shelter to meet Wanda.

But other than that, she would be good with really anyone!

If you think Wanda is the dog for you, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.