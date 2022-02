February 16 – Meet Videl!

Videl is a sweet and spunky 7 month old who is coming out of the kitten phase.

She’s all set though, she’s been fixed and is totally up to date on her shots.

Videl is super friendly and would do well in pretty much any home.

So, if you’re interested in making her part of your family, you can adopt her through the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.