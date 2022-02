FEBRUARY 14 – Meet Tundra!

Tundra is a very sweet 2 year-old Tortie.

One thing to consider with Tundra is she doesn’t do the best with other cats.

She may still be ok, but it’s something to consider when thinking of adopting her.

Other than that, she’s a beautiful, playful girl who would love to find her forever home with you!

If you’re interested in her, or at least checking her out, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

