November 22 – Meet Toby and his siblings!

The Broome County Dog Shelter opened their adoptions for a litter of puppies last week, and there are 3 left as of 11/22, and the mom, Grace, is also up for adoption.

Toby is one of them.

If you’re looking to get a puppy, please consider adopting one from a shelter.

Get your application in ASAP, however, because they could go fast!

For more information contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.