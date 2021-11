November 29 – Meet Tibby!

Tibby is the last in the litter of puppies who came to the shelter a few weeks ago.

She’s 8 weeks old and looking for a good home!

Her mother is Grace, who we featured last week.

She is very sweet and playful, and doesn’t want to be left alone at the shelter.

If you’re interested in taking Tibby home, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.