WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Theo

December 7 – Meet Theo!

Theo is a 2 year-old lab mix with tons of energy!

He’s very sweet and loving and will be in your personal space, but he also loves to run and play.

He’s not too familiar with people, but will do well once he’s properly socialized and gets to know you.

Other than that, Theo would be great for pretty much anyone with plenty of room for him to run and play!

If you’re interested in Theo, contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.

