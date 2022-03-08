March 8 – Meet Tadpole!

Tadpole is about 2 years old. He seems to be a mix of a few different breeds, one of them Dalmatian.

He does have a voice on him (as you can tell from the video) and he will likely be a good protector.

Tadpole also seems to be the name he’s had for his entire life, based on the microchip he came with.

He is super cute and will be a great, active dog to anyone who is looking.

If you’re interested in Tadpole, he is at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.