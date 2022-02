February 10 – Meet Tabbouleh!

Tabbouleh is a 5 month old female kitten.

She’s already set to go home, has her current vaccinations and has been spayed.

She has beautiful coloring and is also super playful.

If you’re interested in Tabbouleh, she is available at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.