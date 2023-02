Feburuary 7th – Meet Swiper

Swiper, like the fox from Dora, he is very, very elusive.

He’s kind of a shy boy but he’ll, come around and eat your food and stuff.

He is a lovely, super friendly three year old neutered male Cat and he just wants to find a forever home.

If you’re interested in Swiper, you can contact Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway