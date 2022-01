January 27 – Meet Sutton!

Sutton is a super sweet 10 month old girl who is at the shelter with 2 other sisters.

Sutton and her sisters do not need to be adopted together but would certainly do well together!

They are all SUPER affectionate and love to be cuddled, pet and held.

If you’re interested in Sutton or her sisters, please contact Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.