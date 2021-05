May 11 – Meet Stubby!

Stubby is a really sweet guy, about 4 years old.

He was found with his tail coming off, and while the shelter made efforts to save it, it was a little too late.

His lack of tail doesn’t stop him from being playful and friendly, however!

If you’re interested in bringing Stubby home, he’s available through Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Endicott and Owego Agway.