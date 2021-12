December 8 – Meet Stuart!

Stuart is a super energetic 2 year-old.

He does have a lot of energy so he should have plenty of room to run and play.

He’s a bit like a cat in the sense he loves to rub up against everyone’s legs!

He’ll also be super cuddly when he finally runs out of energy, and he should be good for pretty much anyone looking for an active dog.

Stuart is available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.