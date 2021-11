November 10 – Meet Stewart!

Stewart is about 3 years old.

He is very energetic, so he will need an owner that will be able to handle him well.

But he’s a super sweet guy and he’s so excited to go to his forever home!

So, if you’re interested in Stewart, he is at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.