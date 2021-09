SEPTEMBER 10 – Meet Sophia!

Sophia is a sweet girl who is about a year and a half.

She doesn’t mind being held and she’s super cuddly!

One unique thing about Sophia is that she’s a female ginger cat, which is super rare!

If you’re interested in sweet Sophia, you can contact Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.