January 3 – Meet Sophia!

Sophia is a beautiful ginger girl who is about 2 years old.

Female ginger cats are not nearly as common as male ones, so she’ll be very unique!

She was a mama cat, but has been spayed so no more kittens for her.

She’s so sweet and loves attention, and if you’re looking for a cat like that, Sophia may be your girl.

Contact Every Cat’s Dream (formally Every Dog’s Dream) for more information!

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.