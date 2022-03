March 14 – Meet Shylo!

Shylo is a sweet girl, she’s about 2 years old.

Shylo is really ready to get out of the shelter by now. She’s a very focused dog, which may make her a little easier to train.

She’s also pretty active, so will likely need space to play and run.

If you’re interested in Shylo, she is up for adoption at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.