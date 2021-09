September 1 – Meet Shakira!

Shakira is a sweet kitty about 3 and a half years old.

She’s very nervous at the shelter, and has had to be placed on medication that she will likely be off of once she’s home.

She does have to be the only cat in the house as she doesn’t really get along with other cats.

If you’re interested in Shakira, please check her out at Every Dog’s Dream!

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.