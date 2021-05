May 25 – Meet Shakespurr!

Shakespurr has been at the shelter too long, much longer than his brother, Bob Scratchett.

Shakespurr is about a year old, and has really nice black and white coloring.

He’ll be a fantastic pet to anyone!

So, time to ask yourself, to be or not to be, when it comes to having Shakespurr as your pet!

He’s available at Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.