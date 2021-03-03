WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Sebastian

March 3 – Meet Sebastian!

Sebastian is a really sweet, really strong guy! He’s been at the shelter longer than most, so he feels it’s time he gets adopted.

Sebastian is a strong dog, so he will need an owner that can handle that. He also shouldn’t be in a home with cats, other animals may be ok, but he has also had some issues with aggression toward other dogs.

If you think Sebastian may be a good dog for you, the Broome County Dog Shelter does do visits where you can meet him, feel out his personality, and even bring any kids or other members of your household to test out.

It’s really time this big guy finds his forever home. Reach out to the Broome County Dog Shelter if you want to meet this sweet guy.