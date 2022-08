August 15th– Meet Scout!

Scout is a 2 year-old spayed female.

Scout would make a great addition to any family.

She is great with cats, and dogs she is also great with kids too but its preferred that they are a bit older like 12 since she has a lot of energy.

She is well trained however she knows a few tricks as well.

If you’re interested in Scout, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway