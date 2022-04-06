BINGHAMTON, NY – Meet Scotty!

Scotty is a sweet boy over at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital. His exact age isn’t known, but he is under a year.

Scotty was part of a large trap and release group, and he wasn’t feral like the others. Because of this, he is able to be adopted out and was brought into the shelter.

Scotty will truly be a great cat for anyone looking!

If you’re interested in him, you can contact Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.