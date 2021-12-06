WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Sasha

December 6 – Meet Sasha!

Sasha is perfect mix of sweet and playful, she’s a two year old lab mix.

She was picked up as a stray and had nobody looking for her.

She does ok with other dogs, however, you’ll probably want to have your dog tested with her before you make the decision to adopt.

Other than that, Sasha would be a great pet for pretty much anyone.

If you’re interested in Sasha, you should contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.